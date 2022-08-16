Riverfest 2022 was another great one for the event, which turned 35 years-old this year, according to its co-founder and Chairman Tom Schultz.

“Overall, we had another good year with nice crowds, an excellent variety of music and loads of other activities,” Schultz said Monday as dismantling and cleanup of the festival site at Riverside Park progressed. “We won’t have financial results for a week or so, but I’m thinking we’ll cover all the costs and have a small profit.”

