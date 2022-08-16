Riverfest 2022 was another great one for the event, which turned 35 years-old this year, according to its co-founder and Chairman Tom Schultz.
“Overall, we had another good year with nice crowds, an excellent variety of music and loads of other activities,” Schultz said Monday as dismantling and cleanup of the festival site at Riverside Park progressed. “We won’t have financial results for a week or so, but I’m thinking we’ll cover all the costs and have a small profit.”
Schultz said the fest endured two band cancelations at the last minute due to band members testing positive for COVID-19.
“First, Big Al & the Hi-Fi’s called to tell us they were unable to honor their contract for the Saturday afternoon show,” he said. “Geoff Landon & Friends, which opened the festival on Saturday, agreed to do a second set with all new tunes to help fill that loss. Geoff is a consummate performer, and he and his band did an excellent job. Then, we hardly had that one resolved and Dancing Queen, the ABBA tribute band, said they had to cancel Sunday’s noon performance. This time we were able to connect with Hypnotized — The Music of Fleetwood Mac, and they had a very strong show, coming to the festival with less than 24 hours notice.”
Schultz said both replacement bands turned out well and the crowds enjoyed the music.
Schultz reported that the arts and crafts fair was filled with booths and there was a constant stream of people carrying their purchases across the Island Bridge and out to their vehicles.
“That’s always a good sign,” he said.
Schultz said Shawn Krueger and his chainsaw art team made a lot of impressive carvings and were rewarded Sunday afternoon with a lively auction that turned out to be very successful.
“Once again the classic auto show was excellent, with more than 350 cars on site, despite some clouds in the skies early on Sunday,” he said. “Those few clouds didn’t dampen the spirits of the classic car owners and the event was a huge success.”
The Wolverine Fireworks Co. outdid itself with a Friday night show.
“It was spectacular and one of the very best in the history of the festival,” Schultz said. “The committee received constant positive feedback from those on the grounds for that show. It was simply amazing.”
Schultz said that the “Cutting Edge” Special EFX Show, sponsored by the Main Stage Sponsor Fisher Barton, impressed crowds Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
“It used some of the newest technologies out there for large group main stage entertainment,” he said. “Watertown’s Aaron Zimmermann and his team did the show and, once again, also provided the excellent sound and lighting system that was praised by all the bands performing, as well as the crowds enjoying the music. ... It was a great weekend, no doubt about it.”
