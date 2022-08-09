Watertown’s Riverfest is celebrating its 35th year starting Thursday and one of the event’s founders, Tom Schultz, said this week that things look to be right on track for yet another enjoyable four-day run in what has become Watertown’s signature gathering of summer.
“This year, the arts and crafts fair is 100% filled with 99 booths on site at Riverside Park and a waiting list has been implemented,” said Schultz, who is also the festival’s chairman. “At times, there are a couple cancellations for personal reasons and we’ll be able to fill any slots if that occurs. This is the first time in years that the fair has been sold out.”
Musically, there will be something for everyone, with headlining acts topping entire days of supporting bands. The headliners this year include Steely Dane Thursday evening, Them Coulee Boys on Friday, Bruce in the USA Saturday and Road Trip to round out the festival’s music on Sunday.
Schultz said all of the event’s musical acts have been confirmed and he noted that Bruce in the USA, a Bruce Springsteen-tribute band will be big even among the headliners.
“They are scheduled to take to the stage Saturday at 8:40 p.m, and are flying in from California. We’re expecting a great crowd for this show which has been on our radar for several years. The band is the premier Springsteen tribute band,” Schultz said.
Admission to the festival is free, although the midway comes with charges. There is food and beverage for purchase from numerous Watertown vendors.
“The beverage tents will obviously continue to be an important part of the festival, but you’ll need to double check where your favorite brew is located this year, because the locations will have changed,” Schultz said. “Also, with the sale of 7Up Bottling of Watertown, we will have a new soft drink vendor. It will be Pepsi Cola products and, for the first time ever, we will be selling the soft drinks in plastic bottles. We plan to have a number of recycling bins on the grounds, so we can capture as many of those empty bottles for recycling as possible. Lots of flavors of soft drinks will be available.”
Schultz said the festival has had good advance raffle sales and organizers are hoping for huge sales at the event itself. He said raffle proceeds are one of the biggest revenue producers for the entire festival and success there ensures the fest can continue to bring entertainment in at no charge to those attending.
Schultz said Fisher Barton, a major industry in Watertown, is sponsoring the main stage this year and as part of that sponsorship, Riverfest will have, “an amazing light show” at the conclusion of the music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“That show will be on the main stage and is being pulled together by our incredible sound and lights guru Aaron Zimmermann and his team from Watertown,” Schultz said. “This will be a spectacular finish to the shows all three days. And, then, of course, after the Fisher Barton Special EFX Show on Friday, the Wolverine Fireworks show will be presented, and promises to be the best one ever.”
Schultz said it’s worth noting that this is the 35th Riverfest celebration.
“We missed 2020 because of the pandemic and it’s looking to be one of the most memorable ones ever, with an excellent variety of high-quality musical acts, some of the best sound and light systems found anywhere, the Taste of Watertown featuring area restaurants, the Rainbow Valley Rides and so much more,” Schultz said. “We’re also excited about the early forecasts for weather on Riverfest weekend, with sunny and warm conditions and only a small chance of a shower. Weather is the most important aspect of making the festival enjoyable to all who attend and we’re hoping for another banner year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.