Watertown’s Riverfest is celebrating its 35th year starting Thursday and one of the event’s founders, Tom Schultz, said this week that things look to be right on track for yet another enjoyable four-day run in what has become Watertown’s signature gathering of summer.

“This year, the arts and crafts fair is 100% filled with 99 booths on site at Riverside Park and a waiting list has been implemented,” said Schultz, who is also the festival’s chairman. “At times, there are a couple cancellations for personal reasons and we’ll be able to fill any slots if that occurs. This is the first time in years that the fair has been sold out.”

