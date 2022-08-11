top story hot Riverfest kicks off today Scott Peterson Scott Peterson Author email Aug 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s here! For the 35th year of Watertown’s very own Riverfest is back at Riverside Park and ready to brighten your summer. Here is the schedule for today and tomorrow of the four-day run:THURSDAY4:30-11 p.m. A Taste of Watertown4:30-8:30 p.m. Face painting/body art4:30-8:30 p.m. Chainsaw art4:30-9 p.m. Bernie Tennis, caricature artist5-11 p.m. Midway5p.m.-9p.m. Rides Special ($20 wristband)5:30p.m. Johnny Wad8:40p.m. Steely Dane: The Ultimate Steely Dan Tribute10:15p.m. “Cutting Edge” Special EFX light show from Fisher BartonFRIDAY11 a.m.-11p.m. A Taste of Watertown11.a.m.-8:30p.m. Face painting/body art11 a.m.-9 p.m. Chainsaw art11a.m.-9 p.m. Bernie Tennis, caricature artist11:45am-1:15 p.m. Myles Wangerin — Food Court StageNoon-11 p.m. MidwayNoon-5 p.m. Rides special ($25)4:30p.m. The Whiskeybelles6:30p.m. Copper Box8:40p.m. Them Coulee Boys10:15p.m. “Cutting Edge” Special EFX light show from Fisher Barton10:20p.m. Fireworks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scott Peterson Author email Follow Scott Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Carrie Ann Bredow Riverfest promises 'banner' 35th celebration Sheriff's office investigating Sumner death Election results returned in Jefferson County, Johnson leading Oppermann Northern Dodge County hit by home burglaries Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 8-4
