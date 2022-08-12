The weather looks promising and all Riverfest needs is one thing: you!
The 35th Riverfest is back at Riverside Park and runs through Sunday. Here is the remaining schedule:
FRIDAY
11 a.m.-11p.m. A Taste of Watertown
11.a.m.-8:30p.m. Face painting/body art
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Chainsaw art
11a.m.-9 p.m. Bernie Tennis, caricature artist
11:45a.m.-1:15 p.m. Myles Wangerin — Food Court Stage
Noon-11 p.m. Midway
Noon-5 p.m. Rides special ($25)
4:30p.m. The Whiskeybelles
6:30 p.m. Copper Box
8:40 p.m. Them Coulee Boys
10:15p .m. “Cutting Edge” Special EFX light show from Fisher Barton
10:20 p.m. Fireworks
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Kids Fun Run
8:30 a.m. 5K Run
9 a.m. Tennis Tournament
9 a.m.-11 a.m. Carp Classic
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Craft fair
9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Face painting/body art
10 a.m. Bean bag tournament
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Chainsaw art
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Bernie Tennis, caricature artist
11 a.m.-11 p.m. A Taste of Watertown
Noon-11 p.m. Midway
Noon-5 p.m. Rides special ($25)
Noon Extra Crispy Brass Band (parade 1)
12:30 p.m. Horseshoe tournament
1 p.m. Geoff Landon & Friends
2:45 p.m. Extra Crispy Brass Band (parade 2)
3:45 p.m. Big Al & The Hifi’s
5:30 p.m. Extra Crispy Brass Band (parade 3)
6:15 p.m. Something to Do
8:40 p.m. Bruce in the USA: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen
10:15 p.m. “Cutting Edge” Special EFX light show from Fisher Barton
10:20 p.m. Fireworks (rain date)
SUNDAY
9 a.m.-4 p.m. 400+ Car show
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Craft fair
11a.m.-1:30 p.m. Chainsaw art
11a.m.-7 p.m. Face painting/body art
11a.m.-7 p.m. A Taste of Watertown
11:30 a.m. Extra Crispy Brass Band (parade 1)
Noon-7 p.m. Midway
Noon-5 p.m. Rides special ($25)
Noon Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute
2 p.m. Chainsaw Art Auction
2:15 p.m. Substitute: Tales from the Who
4 p.m. Extra Crispy Brass Band (parade 2)
4:45 p.m. Road Trip
6:30 p.m. Raffle ticket sales end
6:45 p.m. Raffle drawing
7 p.m. Festival closes
