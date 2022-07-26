Rimm named 2022 Distinguished Alumni

In high school, he lettered in tennis, participated in multiple drama and musical productions and was a member of the debate and forensics teams.
Eric Rimm also served as the drum major for the marching band, and captained the math team “Rimm-Wits” to the state championship competition in Madison.
He’s now enshrined as Watertown’s finest.
It was announced at the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education meeting Monday that Rimm is the 2022 Distinguished Alumni.
Rimm will be named parade marshal for the homecoming parade and will be announced at the football game that evening.
He will also be awarded a plaque to be placed on the Distinguished Alumni Award wall at Watertown High School and one as a personal remembrance.
Rimm, who hails from the Watertown High School Class of 1982, attended University of Wisconsin-Madison. He completed his doctoral degree in epidemiology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
In 1993, Rimm joined the faculty and is a professor of epidemiology and nutrition and at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He is also a professor of medicine at Harvard University.
Rimm hasn’t stopped there.
He has published more than 850 original research articles, mentored dozens of PhD students and received over $20 million in research grants. Rimm has also been internationally recognized for his extensive research in nutrition and nutrition policy.
He has volunteered for 20 years on the board of directors of Project Bread, an anti-hunger organization in Massachusetts, and continues to research how to improve the national school lunch program, the Special Supplemental Nutrition program for woman, infants and children (WIC) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Rimm served on the senior advisory committees for the American Heart Association, National Academy of Sciences, National Institutes of Health, United States Department of Agriculture, and on the 2010 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans. He is also a nutritional advisor to the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club.
Rimm has been married for more than 30 years to his wife, Allison. The couple have two children, Hannah and Issac.
The award was formed to provide current students and community members with a vision of the outstanding legacies of Watertown High School.
In order to be selected as the Distinguished Alumni Award winner, nominees must have accomplished a notable academic, humanitarian, athletic, artistic, cultural or historically significant achievement since graduation from Watertown High School.
Nominees also must have gone on to serve the community.
