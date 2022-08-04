Janke General Contractors of Athens will soon be working to remove the three remaining metal bin style retaining wall sections along the Rock River. The contractors will also install rip rap and extend it into the Rock River to decrease the city’s future maintenance obligation.
Residents and visitors alike will enjoy a new connection from Watertown’s Riverwalk to East Main Street.
This comes on the heels of a special city finance committee meeting Tuesday followed by the approval of Watertown Common Council members to hire Janke General Contractors Inc. of Athens to remove the three remaining metal bin style retaining wall sections for $73,760.
The price also includes the installation of rip rap extended into the Rock River to decrease the city’s future maintenance obligation. Rip rap is rock or other material used to protect shoreline structures against water, wave or ice erosion.
Watertown Assistant City Engineer Andrew Beyer said the city will begin coordination with Janke General Contractors this week. He said the general contractors will provide the city with a proposed project schedule within the next 15 days with the work to be completed by Nov. 15.
The existing wooden Riverwalk along the east side of the Rock River will be reconnected to the 112 S. First St. parking lot. A concrete sidewalk will be poured near the top of the rip rap embankment and will reconnect the Riverwalk to East Main Street.
Beyer said the city will be seeking bids for the concrete work.
He added a railing will be installed along the sidewalk adjacent to the embankment.
He said the 112 S. First Street parking lot will be closed to the public while Janke General Contractors completes the work.
Janke General Contractors are no strangers to Watertown.
Last November, they had crews in the city demolishing the city’s plaza near the Main Street Bridge along with eight of the 11 metal bin seawalls, which was the first phase of this project with this new work being deemed phase two.
The demolition was followed by the stabilization and restoration work of the shoreline for a cost of $150,030.
To complete the scope of the work, it will cost the city $120,030 with an additional cost of $30,000 in the contract to cover material disposal fees totaling $150,030.
The plaza, which sits at the southeast corner of the Main Street Bridge, has been the site of the Santa House. It was also a connecting point to the Riverwalk, and a gathering spot for several events.
