Part of the parachute that saved the life of Edward Schroeder during WWII has been used as a family christening dress for more than 75 years. Resting in the arms of his grandfather in June of 1986 is Micah Schroeder. Amber Schroeder, of Watertown, also wore the gown and is holding the rest of her grandfather's parachute that carried him to safety on a buckle and a prayer following the mid-air breakup of his B-24 bomber over England in WWII.
A memento from a violent war has become a source of comfort for children and a symbol of survival for a local family as the decades pass.
The late Edward Schroeder, of Watertown, was on a mission in a B-24 bomber during WWII in Europe when he was forced to jump out of his distressed plane.
As Schroeder plummeted toward Earth, he realized he had only one buckle attached on his parachute, but he survived the fall and the mission.
"I didn't think I was going to make it," said Schroeder, a former member of the Army Air Corps 448th Bomb Group stationed in England.
As a gunner, Schroeder was positioned near the back of the aircraft, which had just taken off from the UK on a mission to Holland, Schroeder recalled in a 1986 interview.
"We were 20,000 feet up and the weather was bad that day," Schroeder said. "It was 60 degrees below zero up there and we were wearing oxygen masks. Another airplane came from the undercast and I could feel our plane dive. Then the pilot and the co-pilot pulled up on the controls to get out of the way of the airplane."
The tail turret snapped off, leaving a large hole. The plane stalled and shuddered, and the wing tips broke off, sending the bomber into a tailspin. Finally, the plane twisted apart and the tail section broke off with Schroeder in it.
"I could feel myself sliding back and there was nothing I could do,” he said. “There was no time and I just managed to get one buckle hooked when I fell out of the tail section."
Schroeder landed near the edge of a frozen English pond. He was one of three of the 10-man crew to survive the ordeal.
A part of the parachute that saved him became a baptismal gown, sewn by Edward’s mother in 1945. The garment recently welcomed another of his great-grandchildren into the world as its soft cloth was again used as a baptismal gown, this time for tiny Jordan Edward Schroeder. The youngster was baptized in the garment Nov. 6 at Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Hubertus.
"There is a lot of history behind this," Micah Schroeder, grandson of Edward Schroeder and a native of Watertown said. Micah Schroeder was also baptized in the parachute gown.
A story and photo of Micah, as a baby in the parachute/gown and in the arms of his grandfather, appeared in a June, 1986 edition of the Watertown Daily Times. Schroeder was born at Watertown Memorial Hospital on April 28, 1986.
Edward Schroeder died Aug. 9, 2008, but his legacy and memory lives on with every baptism in the parachute that saved his life.
More than 20 children have been baptized in the material from the chute. They include four of Edward Schroeder's children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren so far.
The garment has become something that borders on the iconic in the Schroeder family, Micah Schroeder said.
When it is not doing baptismal duty, the parachute material is stored in a temperature-controlled environment in an airtight bag inside an old Boston Store box that has the item's history written on the side of it.
Micah called his first-born son Jordan's recent baptism in the family heirloom "emotional."
"I was very proud to have the ceremony done in this garment, with its history," he said. "And having so much family there, and remembering so much that my grandpa and his generation had to go through, was amazing. The garment is such a source of pride to us and it means so much to our family."
