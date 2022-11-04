JEFFERSON — Jefferson County residents will be busy at the polls Tuesday, as the school districts of Jefferson and Lake Mills, among others, are holding referendums to either increase their annual funding limits or construct new school buildings.
There are also several state and federal elections, including one contested assembly race, as well as ones for U.S. senator and governor.
The Jefferson School District is asking voters if they will permit it to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $34 million to pay the cost of a school facility improvement project.
The work will consist of district-wide safety, security, building systems, infrastructure and site improvements. It would also pay for renovations at East, West and Sullivan elementary schools and construction of an addition and renovations at the high school. Furnishings, fixtures and equipment would also be part of the project.
The referendum's second question asks if the district may issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $8 million to pay for construction and equipment for an athletic complex on land that is already owned by the district.
The Lake Mills referendum asks if voters will authorize the district to spend up to $44 million to pay for a new intermediate school building. The second question asks if the district may exceed its revenue limit by $950,000, beginning with the 2024-25 school year, for recurring purposes. These consist of operational and maintenance expenses of the district, including any additional costs associated with the new intermediate school.
On several Jefferson County ballots, incumbent Republican John Jagler of Watertown is again seeking the position of state Senator in District 13 and is unopposed, while Barbara Dittrich is looking to return as state Representative to the Assembly in District 38 and is also without a challenger.
In Jefferson County government, Republican candidate for sheriff, Paul Milbrath is running uncontested, as is clerk of circuit court, Republican Cindy Hamre Incha.
