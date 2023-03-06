Reading is a big hit!
Above, Louie B. Sluggins plays BINGO with Elijah Vesper, 5, of Watertown. Vesper was wearing a fake mustache as the school also celebrated the works of author Dr. Seuss.

 Ed Zagorski

St. Bernard’s Catholic School students in grades 3K, 4K and 5K received a special surprise Friday afternoon when Louie B. Sluggins of the Lake Country DockHounds visited with them.

The special visit was due to the children’s reading challenge where they are required to read 10 minutes a day for five days a week.

