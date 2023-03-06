Reading is a big hit with St. Bernard's Catholic School children! Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Mar 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Above, Louie B. Sluggins plays BINGO with Elijah Vesper, 5, of Watertown. Vesper was wearing a fake mustache as the school also celebrated the works of author Dr. Seuss. Ed Zagorski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Bernard’s Catholic School students in grades 3K, 4K and 5K received a special surprise Friday afternoon when Louie B. Sluggins of the Lake Country DockHounds visited with them.The special visit was due to the children’s reading challenge where they are required to read 10 minutes a day for five days a week.The Lake Country DockHounds are a professional baseball team based in Oconomowoc that plays in the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official Partner League of Major League Baseball. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man dies after being hit by train on Watertown's west side Man leads police on foot chase, tosses loaded gun Lake Mills insurance agent Speth faces more child sex charges in Jefferson County Train incident, Watertown, kills 23 year old Andrew Tucker Former Watertown Mayor John David honored for service to city, realization of town square Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-2
