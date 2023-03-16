American Family Insurance - Stukenberg Agency was a $500 Rainbow sponsor for the Watertown Jig Jog. Pictured front, left to right: Bre Bonilla, Dan Stukenberg, Nikki Stukenberg, Becky Weithaus. Pictured back row, left to right: Gavin Stukenberg and Maci Stukenberg.
Century 21 Endeavor was a $500 Rainbow sponsor for the Watertown Jig Jog. Pictured left to right: Jeff Allen, Educational Foundation Of Watertown; Traci Saeger, Sales Associate; and Belle Luhman, Broker.
Chickens Unlimited was a $500 Rainbow sponsor for the Watertown Jig Jog. Pictured back row, left to right: Jeff Allen, Andy Tessman, Claire Petersen, Eric Howlett. Pictured front row, left to right: Dan McKee, Jerry Hepp, and Tom Godfroy.
WATERTOWN - Pauli Plumbing, American Family Insurance - Stukenberg Agency, Bank of Lake Mills, Century 21 Endeavor, and Chickens Unlimited are $500 rainbow sponsors for the Watertown Jig Jog.
The event raised over $11,000 for the Educational Foundation of Watertown which provides yearly grants for local public and private schools, Jeff Allen, Educational Foundation of Watertown, wrote in a media release.
