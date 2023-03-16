WATERTOWN - Pauli Plumbing, American Family Insurance - Stukenberg Agency, Bank of Lake Mills, Century 21 Endeavor, and Chickens Unlimited are $500 rainbow sponsors for the Watertown Jig Jog. 

The event raised over $11,000 for the Educational Foundation of Watertown which provides yearly grants for local public and private schools, Jeff Allen, Educational Foundation of Watertown, wrote in a media release. 

