Downtown Watertown will soon be graced with some temporary public artwork to brighten up the on-hold reconstruction of the historic Cole Bridge.
The Main Street Program is spearheading a beautification project to paint the concrete barriers in cooperation with Alison Meschke, Wepco Printing, and some charitable local artists.
This spring, inspectors discovered that part of the walkway on the north side of the bridge was unsafe, and promptly barricaded the area and provided a safe route for pedestrians.
The artwork will remain in place until 2025, when the State of Wisconsin is slated to reconstruct the bridge. This beautification will happen in two phases with minimal – but some – interruption to downtown traffic.
The westbound lane will be diverted on West Main Street between First and Water Streets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to paint the barriers with primer. This will create a type of canvas for the artists. Both lanes will be open, and flaggers will direct traffic during this phase.
There will be no parking on the south side of Main Street to accommodate two lanes of traffic. This phase will begin start at about 1 p.m. and is estimated to run until 3 p.m.
Phase 2 happens on Saturday, Sept, 17, from 8 a.m. to noon. A short-term street detour is planned provide safety to the artists. The detour will divert east bound traffic south down Church Street to Milwaukee Street, east down Milwaukee Street to First Street, north up First Street to Main Street, where the detour will end.
Westbound traffic will start at First Street, continue south down First to Milwaukee Street, west down Milwaukee Street to Church Street, north up Church Street to Main Street, where the detour will end.
Rain dates are planned for Sept.16 (Phase 1) and Sept.24 (Phase 2).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.