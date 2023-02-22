Under the watchful eyes of City of Watertown poll worker Neal Mundt, right, citizen Kevin Loesch, left, places his ballot into the voting machine to be counted in Tuesday’s primary, which featured two contested races in Watertown’s Districts 1 and 9.
A liberal Milwaukee judge advanced in Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, securing the top of two spots for the April general election that will determine majority control.
Conservative ex-Justice Dan Kelly advanced to face liberal Janet Protasiewicz in runoff for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat.
Conservatives have controlled the state Supreme Court for 15 years, but an open seat this year gives liberals a chance to take over the majority with issues like abortion access, gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election at stake.
The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020, and both major parties are preparing for another close margin in 2024.
Protasiewicz raised more money than her three challengers combined and collected hundreds of endorsements, including from two current liberal justices on the court. She has campaigned as a supporter of abortion rights and said legislative maps drawn by Republicans and approved by the current Supreme Court were “rigged.”
Davis, Kallas move on to District 1 race
Incumbent Dana Davis and Joe Kallas will meet in the April 4 spring election to see who will take the Watertown Common Council District 1 seat.
In Tuesday's primary election, Davis nailed down 238 votes or 45% and Kallas earned 152 votes or 29% of the 526 votes cast. Joel Blase received 134 votes or 25%.
Davis is the assistant vice president of online and distance learning at Maranatha Baptist University.
"District 1 has been my home for over 15 years and I'm very grateful for the votes from my fellow District 1 community members. My mission is to serve the residents of District 1 by being a voice of bold leadership and presenting effective solutions to the real problems that burden so many,” Davis said Wednesday. “I'm hopeful that I'll get a chance to hear your concerns in the weeks ahead as I knock on doors and meet many of you.”
While serving District 1, Davis is on the city's finance and public safety committees. She is a member of the Watertown Main Street Program, Watertown Family Connections and Calvary Baptist Church.
Kallas is a former teacher, who retired from a position at Fox Lake Correctional Institution. His political experience stems from his time on the Princeton Town Board and Green Lake County Board.
Kallas is a former volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He currently volunteers with the Rock River Coalition.
Moldenhauer, Bright advance in District 9 race
Myron Moldenhauer will square off against Betsy Bright in the April 4 spring election for the District 9 seat on the Watertown Common Council.
While Moldenhauer nailed down 38% of Tuesday’s vote, Bright grabbed 32% and incumbent alderperson James W. Romlein Sr. tallied 19% of the votes, respectively.
Moldenhauer, who has lived in Watertown for 52 years, was surprised to hear he’s moving on to the spring election.
“That’s great,” he said. “That’s really something.”
Moldenhauer, who served as an alderperson on the Watertown Common Council from 1987-1995, said he wants to get out and speak with business owners of what they like about Watertown and what they would like to see changed.
“By knowing what the businesses want we can expand our tax base here in the city and hopefully get more businesses to come here,” he said. “We can grow and get more people to work in Watertown than driving out of the city for their jobs.”
Bright, who is the associate director of major gifts and planned giving with St. Coletta of Wisconsin in Jefferson, also has 22 years of experience with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get out in public and get my name out there,” she said late Tuesday. “I appreciate the number of people who voted today.”
