A proposal for an LGBTQ “Pride In the Park” celebration July 30 has some members of the Watertown community concerned about a feature of the event — a drag performance — that caused a stir recently in Fort Atkinson.
According to many who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting of the Watertown City Council, the drag performance is inappropriate for the public venue, which is Riverside Park.
Citing what they viewed as a distasteful, recent, similar drag performance in Fort Atkinson at a pride event, more than a dozen people in a packed council chamber told the Watertown council that they are opposed to the city allowing a permit for the event. As of Monday, the city had not issued such a document.
According to its promotional materials, Pride in the Park will be, “A fun afternoon of celebrating pride in Watertown. We will have LGBTQ+ vendors, drag performers and artists. The event will start at noon and the drag performance will begin at 3 p.m.”
One speaker, quoted from the Bible that forbids homosexuality and then moved on to name state statutes that prohibit such a performance. She said a drag show should not be conducted in front of children because it would, in part, “cause mental harm to a child.” She said this activity could reach the level of a felony.
Mike Cederberg cited city regulations that state the city council has the responsibility to carry out its powers to regulate and “suppress” certain activities, such as the drag show, as a public nuisance.
Marvin Munyon a longtime city resident, said, “This type of activity is leading to the next step, and the next step and the next step ... This whole thing is going to get bigger and bigger. We have the opportunity to put a stop to this type of activity right here, before it begins.
Linda Kaufeld said she was also opposed to, “any type of drag queen activity, here.”
She said, “God designed male and female for the human race, and also in the animal kingdom. Any exception to God’s created order is a violation and corruption of God’s natural laws.”
Kaufeld said the event could be one that could corrupt children. She called it “moral filth.”
“This event has serious ramifications,” she said, urging the council to vote “no,” to it.
The council, however, did not have anything on its agenda Tuesday pertaining to the event and it may be held with proper city permitting that any other gathering of its size in a public place might require.
Naomi Biefeldt, was one of the few at the meeting who was in favor of the pride event. She said she has lived here for four years and described how her 9-year-old daughter was distraught because the event might not be held.
Biefeldt said that the event was something her daughter felt would lead to a greater inclusiveness in Watertown, a place that she wanted to continue being her home.
“Make this a place I feel welcome. This is not about sex; it’s about identity,” Biefeldt said.
Robin Kangas is helping organize the event and said the Fort Akinson event was not connected to the one proposed in Watertown.
“We are here to promote a sense of acceptance and belonging in the community,” She said. “We want to be as respectful to you as you are to us.”
