JEFFERSON — As part of its ongoing effort to renovate each of its highways every 20 to 25 years, Jefferson County administrators announced Oct. 11 the county plans to repave portions of Highway Q, as well as highways F and E.
The plan was part of a presentation of the proposed 2023 Jefferson County budget by Administrator Ben Wehmeier. If approved as presented, residents' tax rates will decrease 8.7%, from $3.77 per $1,000 of equalized valuation in 2022 to $3.44 this coming year.
A public budget hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Wehmeier said the county's budget will be partly a product of the public's interpretation and acceptance of, as well as access to, extensive planning documents. These documents that have been years in the making, he said, include comprehensive, strategic and open space plans, as well as plans for the appropriate use of land and water.
Wehmeier also said mandates from the federal and state government are part of a great number of factors that drive the budget.
"The budget document is getting bigger every year," the administrator said, noting it is 513 pages in length and addresses 800 programs.
Wehmeier said county highway work to be done in 2023, is part of a "year of acceleration."
Wehmeier said highway renovation plans include the pulverizing and paving of County Highway Q from State Highway 19 to 89 — 12.9 miles — at a cost of $3.2 million.
The County Highway E work would stretch from Watertown south to County Highway F, a distance of nine miles, at a cost of $1.79 million. Of this, $1.425 million would come from a federal grant. A county match comes to $364,720.
Work on County Highway F, from Highway CI north to Highway B, at Concord, will run a distance of 9.5 miles and will come at a total cost of $1.996 million. A federal grant will pay for $1.590 million, while a county match will make up approximately $406,201.
"Our ultimate goal is to go through and touch the entire road system of the county every 20 to 25 years and that has not always been the case," Wehmeier said of the county's plan, which has been in place for about five years.
Wehmeier said as the COVID-19 pandemic moves through its stages, there is, "always a new normal."
"The county's departments are frequently changing, and this affects philosophy and personnel," he said. "The only thing constant is change."
Much of the budget work that has been done, was completed at the early fall meetings of the county's finance committee.
During those sessions, the committee recommended approval of the budget that went before the county board. Also part of the document said it is estimated that there will be expenditures of $143,944,562 and estimated revenues of $68,331,353. Net expenses are proposed at $75,613,209.
The proposed countywide tax levy for 2022 is $33.8 million, up from $31.4 million last year and $29 million in 2020.
The decrease in tax rate came despite the increase in levy partly as a result of a rise in equalized property valuation in the county, from $8.3 billion last year to $9.8 billion in 2022. Some of that is a result of increased property values, which rose an average of 16% in 2021, according to state estimates.
Wehmeier said the decrease in rate can also be attributed to the fact that three large TIF districts are closing — one in Whitewater and two in Johnson Creek.
"So thank the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall, Menard's and Kohl's that were in the TIF district for 20 years and now are on the county tax rolls," he said.
Wehmeier noted that there is an anticipated $8 million in county sales tax to be collected this year, following a total of $7.3 million collected in 2021. He said the sales tax collected by the county in the coming year could amount to $8.6 million, but the county doesn't want to rely too heavily on this increase occurring because its planners prefer to be more conservative.
State shared revenues will likely stay flat, according to Wehmeier, at $1.177 million in 2023, with the utility tax at $916,724 as the county awaits an increase from solar projects that have located within its borders.
Wehmeier said economic "unknowns" for the county's budget makers include 2022 election impacts, the labor market as it concerns recruitment and retainment of staff, a possible recession, the federal reserve's approach to interest rates, inflation, unemployment, the public's discretionary spending and federal stimulus.
"We want the county budget to be in a position so that if there are downturns in the economy, we can handle it," Wehmeier said. "We use the terms 'flexibility and sustainability' a lot. We want to be in a position in which we don't cut programs immediately in reaction to changes. We want to make sure that when there are downturns in the economy, we can handle it."
