In addition to the large, state-level races, Dodge County sheriff and the 33rd Assembly District to the south are among a number of influential races that voters will see on the Partisan primary ballot Tuesday that leads to the Nov. 8 general election in Dodge and Jefferson counties.

The general election will determine who will be serving as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, U.S. senator, U.S. congressmen, sheriff and clerk of circuit court, among other offices. The primary will narrow the field of candidates for those positions.

