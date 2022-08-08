In addition to the large, state-level races, Dodge County sheriff and the 33rd Assembly District to the south are among a number of influential races that voters will see on the Partisan primary ballot Tuesday that leads to the Nov. 8 general election in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
The general election will determine who will be serving as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, U.S. senator, U.S. congressmen, sheriff and clerk of circuit court, among other offices. The primary will narrow the field of candidates for those positions.
There are several Republicans running for governor for the chance to face Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers Nov. 8. Evers is unopposed in the primary.
There are also several Democrats candidates and two Republican candidates on the primary ballot for U.S. Senator. The position is currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The candidates in each party with the most votes will face off in November.
Voters may vote in only one party primary Tuesday. If on selects a party, votes cast in that party will be counted. Votes cast in any other party will not be counted.
If one does not select a party and votes in more than one party, no votes will be counted.
In the Republican primary, incumbent Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt of Beaver Dam, will square off against political newcomer Mark Colker, of Waupun, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience. The candidate with the most votes Tuesday will likely serve as sheriff as no Democrat filed for the position.
On the Jefferson County ballot, there will be a contest between Republican candidates for the 33rd Assembly District, Scott Johnson and Dale Oppermann. The winner will go on to confront Democrat Don Vruwink in November.
In Dodge County, Republican Kelly Enright is running uncontested for her position as clerk of circuit court after Lynn Hron announced earlier this year that she would not run again. Enright was appointed to the position earlier this year by Gov. Tony Evers.
Republican State Senator in District 13, John Jagler of Watertown, is running uncontested in the primary with no Democrat on the ballot.
Republican State Rep. William Penterman of the 37th Assembly District, a resident of Columbus, is unopposed in the Republican primary, but will face Democrat Maureen McCarville in November, who is also unopposed in the primary.
Incumbent Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, is running uncontested in the 38th Assembly District primary, as is Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, in the 39th district.
In Jefferson County, running uncontested are State Senator in District 11, Steve Nass, Sheriff Paul Milbrath and Clerk of Circuit Court Cindy Hamre Incha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.