The show must go on. And it did Saturday in Watertown without incident.
The Pride in the Park event sparked controversy after residents discovered there would be a drag show performance at Riverside Park.
Pride in the Park was organized by the Unity Project of Watertown, a local LGBTQ which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning organization working to spread inclusivity throughout the Watertown community.
For several weeks now, the drag show performance has been a point of contention for some residents, who voiced their concerns at the city’s common council meetings. The residents said the drag show might seem too explicit and sexual.
Gene Schmidt with the Wisconsin Christian Leaders Coalition organized a protest which took place at the event.
“I’ve got to say not in our city to defend family values and our children,” he said Saturday during the Pride in the Park event. “We’re protesting as Christians saying that a drag show in a public park is wrong and indecent. It’s just against every value I believe in. Would this have been OK in our society years ago? The answer is clearly, ’no.’ We’re not hateful. People say, ‘God’s tolerant and God’s OK with it. I don’t believe that. I remember a city named Sodom and Gomorrah he wasn’t too tolerant about.”
Schmidt was joined by 100 others who protested Saturday’s event.
Christian Life Family Church Pastor Ken Stolar was one of those who was against the drag queen performance.
“They have the right to hold their event and I don’t have a problem with it, but we’re protesting the conditioning and grooming of children with the drag queen show,” Stolar said. “It’s not right that our kids at a young age, who are so impressionable, are being forced to see this everywhere. We see what is happening in our country. People are fearful. People are anxious. People are worried about the breakdown of the family institution.
“As far as the Christian community, we’ve become soft on all sins,” he said. “This is why we’re in the predicament we’re in right now as a society.”
The Pride in the Park organizers said that they have made every intention to make the first Pride in the Park event family-friendly.
When asked what the goal of Pride in the Park was, organizers Trent and Robin Kangas said it was “to act as a unifying force” in Watertown.
“A lot of the people here who are supporting the event are usually spread out, quiet and in hiding because they’re scared of all the protesters,” he said. “When it’s just you alone and you don’t know if anybody else is out there it’s scary. This is showing that there is plenty of us around.”
He said many of the 200 people who came to support Pride in the Park are from Watertown, but others came from Milwaukee, Madison and even Green Bay.
When questioned why he decided to hold the event in Watertown, he said, “We’re here too. People are saying, ‘You’re bringing in outside influences and outside ideas here. If it’s outside influences and outside ideas tell that to me because I have been living here since I was 1-year-old. I grew up here. My spouse has grown up in the Watertown area. This type of culture has always been here, but it’s always been shoved in the closet. We don’t bring that up. No, we want to bring that up today. We want to show people they’re not alone. The amount of happiness I’ve seen here today is worth it.”
Watertown’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Pastor Monica Burkert-Brist agreed.
“There are a number of other clergy here in addition to myself from the local Watertown area, who wanted to send a message, contrary to some of the demonstrations that have occurred that we felt are anti-Christian and against the gospel of Jesus, which taught that God is love and that all of God’s children are of God’s creation,” she said. “We are here as a loving presence sharing food, snacks and hospitality for all those who came to share in the Pride in the Park event today.”
Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen said after Saturday’s event there were no incidents to report.
“It was a good day,” he said.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland echoed Olsen’s sentiments.
“Our goal for today was to ensure the safety of all attending the events and to do so to ensure they could exercise their rights; I am very proud of the preparation and implementation of our plan to do just that,” she said. “The residents of Watertown should be proud as well; Our police department, fire department, public works, parks and recreation, media productions, and city attorney excellently served this community today and in the weeks leading up to today. I am especially thankful for Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski and Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen for their leadership and steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety of people in attendance today.”
