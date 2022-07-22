The Watertown Unity Project’s planned Pride in the Park event scheduled for the end of July remains a contentious issue in the community, but city officials said this week that, even if they wanted to stop it, they legally cannot.
Despite city attorney Steven Chesebro stating that the Unity Project told the city that the drag queen scheduled to perform at the event will not be obscene in nature, residents continued to ask questions about why the event is allowed to take place.
Chesebro made an effort at the July 19 city council meeting to answer some of these questions, making a statement about why a special event issue permit was issued and the purpose of special event permits.
“The purpose of special event permitting is not to prohibit special events or individuals from hosting those events within the city,” Chesebro said. “Citizens or organizations inform the city of where, when and what events they want to host and the city works with them to try and ensure that they’re able to do so within the confines of the law in a way that does not interfere with other planned events.”
He went on to say that if the drag queen performance can ultimately be described as “obscene” by Wisconsin state laws, it requires the state attorney general to determine the allegations of the performance prior to any civil or criminal charges being filed.
Prior to Chesebro’s statement, several residents spoke about the planned special event during the public hearing session held at the beginning of each meeting, marking the third consecutive meeting where people spoke up about the event.
Resident Donna Mueller expressed concern about the event, stating that she believes the event could cause “gender dysphoria.”
“But it’s really not their (the Unity Project’s) place to educate our children about alternative sexual lifestyles. I believe that’s the place of a parent,” Donna Mueller said. “So, in my opinion, the way I see this when you are destabilizing your children, you are causing confusion.”
Watertown Unity Project co-founder Robin Kangas spoke at the June 21 city council meeting, where he said the focus of the event is to promote a sense of acceptance in the community.
“We are here to promote a sense of acceptance and belonging among all members of the community,” Kangas said. “We want the community to understand that being gay, trans or any other type of queer is not a choice and it’s not a phase. It’s harming us and making it so that we feel unwelcome is not going to make queer people disappear. We have always been here.”
The Pride in the Park event is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park in Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.