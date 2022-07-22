The Watertown Unity Project’s planned Pride in the Park event scheduled for the end of July remains a contentious issue in the community, but city officials said this week that, even if they wanted to stop it, they legally cannot.

Despite city attorney Steven Chesebro stating that the Unity Project told the city that the drag queen scheduled to perform at the event will not be obscene in nature, residents continued to ask questions about why the event is allowed to take place.

