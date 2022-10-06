With gas prices already on the rise, Rebecca Kieffer wasn’t too happy about filling her vehicle’s tank Wednesday afternoon.
“Last week, when I was filling up gasoline it was about $3.40,” she said looking at the prices posted on the pump at the Watertown Clark Station, 1429 E. Main St. “I don’t know why it jumped so much in just a few days.”
The Watertown woman is not alone in her woes when she visits an area gas station.
Gas prices were at or above $4 a gallon for regular on Wednesday across many areas of Wisconsin.
That’s according to a report from the travel organization AAA, which reports the average price per gallon of regular gasoline in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16 cents more from the week before and 62 cents more than on Sept. 19. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.80.
The average pump price is higher in Dodge County, averaging $4.12 a gallon, and in Jefferson County, averaging $4.11, according to AAA.
Damage from a fatal refinery in Ohio as well as concern about the impact of hurricane season on Gulf of Mexico oil production has contributed to the gas price increase, according to a report from AAA.
Two workers were killed after an explosion and fire Sept. 20 at a refinery near Toledo, Ohio. The refinery had processed 160,000 barrels of oil per day. The refinery could be shut down for months.
Gasoline demand has increased slightly while total domestic gasoline supplies decreased nearly two weeks ago, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
“If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices,” EIA said in a recent statement.
Some areas of the county are facing even higher prices.
“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon or higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is a limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies.”
But they are not on the rise everywhere, according to GasBuddy.com, which monitors gas prices and compiles lists of the least expensive stations in county and metro areas in the state.
“Areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote in a release.
Wednesday’s national average of $3.80 is the same as a month ago, but 60 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.
Average gasoline prices in Wisconsin have risen 20 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 at the start of this week, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices in Wisconsin are nearly 35 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 88 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
A check of gas prices in the Janesville and Beloit area shows Wednesday’s average was $4.09 and a month ago, the average was $3.41 for a gallon of regular gasoline. Prices also reflected swings from $3.94 in Madison to $3.96 in Green Bay to $3.89 in Appleton, according to GasBuddy.com
The national average of diesel has declined about 3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.