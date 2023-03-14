WATERTOWN — The Watertown Main Street Program invites the public to the eighth annual Main Street Matters open forum set for Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Watertown Public Library.

This event is free and open to the public. The forum will enable downtown merchants, property owners, city of Watertown officials and other interested citizens to share ideas on how to preserve and enhance the downtown commercial district.

