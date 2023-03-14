WATERTOWN — The Watertown Main Street Program invites the public to the eighth annual Main Street Matters open forum set for Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Watertown Public Library.
This event is free and open to the public. The forum will enable downtown merchants, property owners, city of Watertown officials and other interested citizens to share ideas on how to preserve and enhance the downtown commercial district.
Presenters at the forum will include AJ and Summer Coley, who recently opened two new businesses in downtown Watertown: Fuelify and Project Fitness.
The Coleys will provide information on each business, discuss their experiences in starting each one, and share what made them confident to invest in downtown Watertown.
Members of the Tom and Joan Beyer family of Watertown, who own Keck Furniture, will talk about the history of the business, how they remain successful, and the importance of the furniture store being a regional shopping draw for Watertown.
Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director, will provide an overview of 2022 accomplishments and share plans for downtown improvement projects in 2023.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland will provide an update on the grand opening of the Bentzin Family Town Square planned for May 20, 2023, the upcoming replacement of the Cole (Main Street) Bridge, and the planned 2028 full reconstruction of Main Street through downtown Watertown.
