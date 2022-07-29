While other law enforcement authorities search for individuals who require medical attention, Watertown Police Detective Jeremy Lingle secures a stairwell from any potential threat to officers and medical staff.
Watertown Police Department officers joined members from the Watertown Fire Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Emergency Management at a joint training event Wednesday at Luther Preparatory School, 1300 Western Ave. The training was geared to safety and lockdown drills. TOP: Watertown Police Detective Jeremy Lingle, left, and Watertown Police Officer Raul Nieto clear a room on the campus of Luther Prep during the drill. BOTTOM LEFT: Watertown Police Detective Jeremy Lingle secures a stairwell from any potential threat to officers and medical staff. MIDDLE RIGHT: Watertown K9 Police Officer Luke Hensley, from left, Watertown Police Detective Jeremy Lingle (middle) and Watertown Police Detective Sgt. Jon Caucutt discuss their plan. BOTTOM RIGHT: Watertown Police Officer James Simon shows the kit he keeps on him that holds packages of compressed gauze, a tourniquet and clotting material used to stop wounds from bleeding.
Watertown police discuss another scenario where they would need to enter one of the buildings on the campus of Luther Prep to neutralize a threat and find individuals, who are in need of medical attention. Watertown K9 Police Officer Luke Hensley, from left, Watertown Police Detective Jeremy Lingle (middle) and Watertown Police Detective Sgt. Jon Caucutt discuss their plan.
Watertown Police Officer James Simon, left, and Watertown Police Detective Jeremy Lingle search for a possible threat in a mock drill Wednesday where they and other law enforcement authorities search for a gunman.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski stressed the importance of multi-agency training focused on school safety and lockdown drills.
He said Wednesday’s training, which included law enforcement officials from the Watertown Police and Fire Departments, Dodge and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Emergency Management, are essential.
The agencies conducted the joint training event at Luther Preparatory School, 1300 Western Ave.
The drill also included firefighting and emergency medical services personnel.
“The training is important because these types of incidents require quick and decisive action,” he said.”It’s essential to resolve the situation quickly, end the threat, and get help to the injured as quickly as possible.”
Kaminski said he wants his officers, who go through the training, to walk away knowing teamwork and quick action and the importance the two have when dealing with a threat in a school.
He said the law enforcement agencies have worked closely with the Jefferson County and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in different locations and role playing situations the past few years.
