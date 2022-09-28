If the preliminary Watertown Unified School District budget was approved Monday, it would’ve reflected a $1.59 decrease in the equalized tax rate.
Last year’s equalized tax rate was approved at $8.90. The 2022-2023 proposed equalized tax rate would be $7.31, which is a 4.1% decrease from last year.
One reason behind the drop is the rising tax base value. The district will see $400,000 or a 16.7% property valuation increase.
“While school district taxes cover about 40% of the overall property tax bill,” said Michael Williamson, business service director for the Watertown Unified School District. “We expect that portion to decrease for many residents across the district.”
Williamson said the district will have a balanced budget while they’re in the final year of their operating referendum.
“It’s allowing us to keep pace with the inflationary pressures that are present everywhere,” he said.
Williamson cautioned the district’s enrollment is not finalized yet, but it appears the district is down 50 students. He said the district could have a total enrollment of 3,250 for 2022-2023.
He said the district is experiencing flat enrollment, but the true number of students is not yet know. Enrollment is a one-time count on the third Friday in September, which is collected by the state Department of Instruction.
Williamson said the district will see an increase in its benefits with a 6% hike in its health insurance and 3% jump in its dental insurance along with an increase in the consumer price index.
He said the city’s assessment will not affect the budget, but it does affect how taxes are spread across properties in the district.
He said if the tax levy stays the same and everybody’s assessment went up the exact same amount, taxes would not change. However, if somebody’s assessment goes up 50% and another person’s assessment goes up 10%, while the total levy would still be the same, more tax dollars would flow to the assessment that went up 50%.
Williamson said the goal is to minimize the tax impact for those whose assessment went up the most, which appears to be the City of Watertown, by drastically dropping the tax rate and decreasing the overall levy amount from 2021-2022.
“What we are really talking about is what we can do for our taxpayers and our district for the future,” Williamson said. “We’re looking to strike a balance between the two entities. We’re trying to do the best for everyone.”
The budget for 2022-23 calls for total revenues of $51.1 million, which is over the audited amount of $49 million in 2020-2021 and the unaudited amount of $51.2 million in 2021-2022.
The cash reserves for the school district’s 2022-23 budget are $28.2 million.
The Watertown Unified School District will hold a budget hearing at 5:30 p.m.Oct. 24 in the board room at the Watertown Educational Services Center, 111 Dodge St.
