What began as a domestic dispute turned into standoff with police Saturday in Marshall, authorities said.
Marshall and Waterloo police officers along with Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to an incident at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200-block of Evergreen Boulevard, a press release from the Marshall Police Department stated.
The incident started as a domestic dispute, but when authorities arrived, a man told officers he had a gun, the release stated. With the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiations deputy, the man was taken into custody peacefully at 7:21 p.m., the release stated.
The man's name and age has not yet been released.
No one was injured during the incident, the release stated.
Marshall police are referring charges of disorderly conduct while armed, intimidations of a victim while armed, failure to comply, criminal damage to property, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and bail jumping to the Dane County district attorney's office.
The Marshall Police Department reminds residents to be aware of the activities in their neighborhood and to report anything suspicious to authorities immediately at the non-emergency number at 608-255-2345.
Anyone with information relating to this case is encouraged to call the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.