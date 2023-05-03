Ky Rechlin, a junior at Jefferson High School, captures some of the architectural features by the old train station Friday at Rotary Waterfront Park in Jefferson. Rechlin was a participant in an event held by the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson.
Marcia Gorra-Patek of Mequon, one of the adult mentors, captures the Jefferosn’s distinctive walk bridge and a historic building across the river Friday in Rotary Waterfront Park. Gorra-Patek was a participant in an event hosted by the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson.
Aspen Wolter, a senior at Jefferson High School, focuses on the greenery while working on a new piece in Rotary Waterfront Park on Friday. Wolter was one of about 40 participants in an event hosted by the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson
JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Rotary Waterfront Park hosted around 40 student artists and a handful of adult artist mentors Friday for a plein-air chalk pastels project sponsored for the past several years by the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson.
The art style of “plein air” is translated from the French and means the art was created on site, from real life outside in natural light.
Students and adults alike worked in the medium of pastels. They spent a full day in the park, during which time most participants produced several original art works featuring the historic buildings, the budding plant life in the park, and riverside views, all captured in the shifting daylight over the course of the day.
“We stayed in Rotary Park since it had so many venues for artists to choose to paint: trees, flowers, water, buildings,” said coordinator Chris Steinmiller, who organized the event for student artists and art mentors. “Having everything centered in one place made it easier for students to see all the artist demonstrations, and for the volunteer plein air artists to coach students while working on their own artwork.”
In organizing the event, the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson worked closely with art teachers in the School District of Jefferson.
The local nonprofit arts group has done similar projects for the past three years, each year picking the top 15 pieces of student artwork and presenting awards in three different categories: composition, value and execution.
“These are three very important considerations when working on a piece of art,” Steinmiller said.
In addition, the group also awards a “Best in Show” prize for what they consider to be the best overall piece created and submitted that day.
“After the plein air on Friday was over, I went back to the school with teachers Julia Hardin and Kaitlin Meinders,” Steinmiller said. “We evaluated the artwork from the day and awarded the ribbons in these categories. We then framed the winning works so they could be exhibited.”
In past years, the student works were usually exhibited in the gallery during the main Jefferson Plein Air event, which is usually held the last week in June.
This year, however, the main Jefferson Plein Air event is being held in July, in conjunction with the Jefferson County Fair.
So organizers decided to hang the winning paintings in an exhibit at the Jefferson Library so students and families could easily visit and attend the reception.
The JHS Student Plein Air exhibit at the library opened May 2 and will be available for public viewing until the reception which takes place at the library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 11.
Main event in July
Steinmiller said that the student event ties in with the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson’s mission to foster a greater awareness and appreciation for the arts in the local area.
With its strong local focus, the alliance has always had a representative from the School District of Jefferson as well as a local artist on its board.
For the last several years, the alliance’s big annual event has been an outdoor Plein Air competition, in which artists from Wisconsin and beyond spend a week painting scenic venues in and around Jefferson.
The resulting art, created by artists from all around the region, goes on display in a gallery and is available for sale during the exhibit.
Steinmiller said she and Hardin planned the first student plein air event about 5 years ago so local art students could experience this as well.
In past years, students have been provided with watercolor painting materials to work with, but this year, thanks to generous donations from Jack Richeson & Co. an art supply producer in Kimberly, and members of the Wisconsin Pastel Artists organization, the alliance was able to provide students with a new plein air experience using chalk pastels — finely ground pigments formed into a stick by using a filler and binder.
In addition to the donations by the Wisconsin Pastel Artists, three members, pastel artists Judy Grochowski, Jeannie Bril and Marcia Gorra-Patek, joined Steinmiller to spend the day demonstrating their art and coaching students.
“It’s been a great learning experience so far, and we hope to continue this enriching art opportunity for students into the future,” Hardin said
