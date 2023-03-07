IXONIA — Officials gave Phase III of the Jefferson County Interurban Trail a formal introduction Thursday evening at Ixonia’s town hall.

Phase III of the recreational trail is an extension of Phases I and II, which start in Watertown. Phase III will begin at County Highway F in Ixonia and extend east to the Jefferson/Waukesha County line. Waukesha County will be responsible for continuation of the trail into Oconomowoc.

Load comments