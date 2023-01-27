JUNEAU — Whisker, formerly known as AutoPets, is continuing to make strides in the city of Juneau.
Whisker, which was launched in 2000, is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., manufactures and ships the Litter-Robot in Juneau.
The company netted $180 million in sales in 2022 and their success continues to grow, which is good news for Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener.
“They are a very good company to have and work with in our city,” Wegener said. “They care about their employees, their products and the municipality in which they’re located.”
Whisker is the largest employer in Juneau, with 250-300 individuals working for them, Wegener said.
Within the last four years, the company has expanded twice and added $12.5 million of assessed value to the city.
“It’s been a real shot in the arm for us,” Wegener said. “They’ve been a real positive in our city,” Wegener said.
That’s what Whisker Presidents and CEO Jacob Zuppke enjoys hearing.
“That’s very important for us,” Zuppke said. “Juneau has been a great home for us. We will continue to work with the local government. We also look forward to staying in that area.”
Already one of the largest Dodge County employers, Zuppke wasn’t sure if the company would add employees to its workforce quite yet.
“Our goal right now is to make the most of the people we have and reinvest in them,” Zuppke said. “Juneau has a great workforce to build on in the future.”
Whisker just launched its company’s Litter-Robot 4, which was a “big initiative” for the company, Zuppke said.
“After the last 22 years we took what we learned and did a total redesign to it and put a new product forward,” he said. “It has a larger entry and sleeker design.”
After the Litter-Robot 4 or other Litter-Robots are assembled they must pass the 75-quality checkpoints. They are then packaged and shipped to its customer. It arrives with a ‘bundle kit’ which contains literature, liners, ramps, different power adapters and clumping cat litter.
Here’s how it works: Your cat does his or her “business” in the domed chamber of the Litter-Robot. After the cat exits, a timer starts giving the litter a time to clump. When the timer is done, the sphere slowly starts to rotate and sift the litter to reduce unpleasant odors. The unwanted waste drops into a carbon-filtered, fully enclosed plastic bag-lined drawer. When the drawer is full, the pet owner simply disposes of the plastic bag, which is more convenient and less objectionable than scooping, according to company sales materials.
Like its predecessors, the Litter-Robot 4 has sensors and can detect when the cat is inside the box and when it is safe to clean.
With more than 20 years of customer feedback driving product innovation, Litter-Robot 4 features new sensor and litter-sifting technology for enhanced odor control, cat safety and real-time tracking of waste and litter levels through the Whisker app, Zuppke said.
