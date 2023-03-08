HUSTISFORD — Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation awarded $32,700 to the PATH of Hustisford.
The money will fund a feasibility study for a recreational trail concept, launched by community members to create the “Pelican Path” recreation trail.
The feasibility study will determine the best route options between Hustisford and the Wild Goose State Trail. MSA Professional Services of Beaver Dam will conduct the study. It’s expected to take four months to complete.
“It’s exciting to see this project come to light. The Pelican Path Committee has received dozens and dozens of letters of support from citizens, organizations and businesses in the communities surrounding the proposed trail areas. There’s good research out there pointing to the economic and other benefits that recreational trails can bring to a community,” said Jill Anderson from PATH of Hustisford in a press release.
The proposed Pelican Path is a 5-mile, multi-use trail that will run east to west from Hustisford to the Wild Goose State Trail. By connecting the two trails, residents will have access to the Glacial River Trail to the south and the Wild Goose State Trail north to Fond du Lac. The connection is also supported by the development and completion of the Gold Star Memorial Trail. The Gold Star Memorial Trail will be a mid-county, east to west, multi-use paved trail. The Gold Star Memorial Trail is on phase two, which connects the city of Horicon to the Wild Goose State Trail, and, with its eventual addition of phase three, connect the Wild Goose State Trail to Beaver Dam.
Once the Pelican Path Trail is completed it will open opportunities for residents in southern Dodge County to travel to Fond du Lac to the north, Janesville to the south, Mayville to the east and Beaver Dam to west.
The Pelican Path Committee is pursuing additional grant opportunities and fundraising to pay for the future design to follow the route and feasibility study. Donation information can be found at www.pelicanpath.org
The Third Annual Wild Goose Chase bike ride is set for June 24 and will raise funds for the proposed trail. Riders of all abilities are welcome and can choose any ride length up to the full 70 miles. The ride begins at the southern trailhead of the Wild Goose State Trail in Clyman, turns around at the northern trailhead in Fond du Lac and then returns to the start. Registration is required by June 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.