Pastor's Column: Simon the Zealot is a model for the new year

If someone asked you to name some of the twelve disciples, who would you say? Peter, John, Matthew or Thomas? Would your list include Simon the Zealot? You might ask yourself, “Who?” Simon the Zealot was one of the twelve disciples of Jesus. Not much is known from the Bible about Simon, other than before he had left everything to follow Jesus, Simon was a member of the group called The Zealots.
Zealots wanted the Roman rule with the unfair taxes to stop. They wanted an earthly kingdom with Jewish leadership. Sometimes they were aggressive in their fight for freedom. They were passionate at trying to get Rome out of Israel. That was their number one objective.
Then comes Jesus! Jesus called Simon to come follow him and become one of his disciples. For three years, Simon heard Jesus’ words, saw his miracles and realized God was in human flesh! He was a witness to Jesus’ resurrection and ascension. Simon understood that Jesus was zealous in love of His creation. He recognized that Jesus’ was passionate to restore all things.
Because of Simon’s awareness of Jesus’ zeal of His creation, Simon became a zealot for the Lord. Simon was present at Pentecost and received the power of the Holy Spirit. He became zealous to share Jesus with “all nations.” He became a witness for Jesus in this world.
As you reflect on Simon the Zealot, I ask you, “What are some things you are zealous for? What are you passionate about? What is something you can give your life to? There would probably be a variety of answers to these questions among you readers of this devotion.
But just as Simon the Zealot’s passion changed when he met Jesus, my goal for this devotion is for you to see the enjoyment of being zealous and passionate for the Lord. Jesus Christ took upon your sins and Satan is defeated. Jesus’ resurrection has shown that He conquered death.
You can be zealous for Jesus and making disciples for Him. You can be zealous in loving your neighbors. You can be zealous in serving our community with love. You can be zealous in serving your church. You can be zealous in worship and prayer. Let us be zealous for Jesus!
The Apostle Simon the Zealot is a lesser known apostle. But he was a part of the group who transformed the world by sharing The Gospel of Jesus Christ. If you are a disciple of Jesus, you more than likely are lesser known throughout the world because of your works and actions done in Christ’s name. Like Simon the Zealot, we can transform this world by being zealous and passionate for the Lord as we start this new year!
