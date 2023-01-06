Pastor's Column: Simon the Zealot is a model for the new year
Rev. Seth Hoeppner

If someone asked you to name some of the twelve disciples, who would you say? Peter, John, Matthew or Thomas? Would your list include Simon the Zealot? You might ask yourself, “Who?” Simon the Zealot was one of the twelve disciples of Jesus. Not much is known from the Bible about Simon, other than before he had left everything to follow Jesus, Simon was a member of the group called The Zealots.

Zealots wanted the Roman rule with the unfair taxes to stop. They wanted an earthly kingdom with Jewish leadership. Sometimes they were aggressive in their fight for freedom. They were passionate at trying to get Rome out of Israel. That was their number one objective.

