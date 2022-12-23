Winter break family bingo- Each participant will receive one Bingo packet. Ten Bingo rounds will be played. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. Wednesday, Dec, 28, at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $5 per participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Wednesday, Dec. 27. Registration is limited and being accepted on a first come, first serve basis online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.

Youth archery— The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8-18. The Archery Club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience as meaningful as possible. All needed equipment will be provided by the Archery Club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. 8-11 year olds meet Tuesdays, January 10—February 14, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. 12-18 year olds meet Tuesdays, January 10—February 14, 2023 from 7-8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $36/city resident or $54/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.

