Winter break family bingo- Each participant will receive one Bingo packet. Ten Bingo rounds will be played. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. Wednesday, Dec, 28, at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $5 per participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Wednesday, Dec. 27. Registration is limited and being accepted on a first come, first serve basis online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.
Youth archery— The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8-18. The Archery Club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience as meaningful as possible. All needed equipment will be provided by the Archery Club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. 8-11 year olds meet Tuesdays, January 10—February 14, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. 12-18 year olds meet Tuesdays, January 10—February 14, 2023 from 7-8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $36/city resident or $54/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Babysitter's training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid--
Are you ready to be the best babysitter in your neighborhood? Start your babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding, and much more. In the extended course option, you can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for kids ages 11-15. Class will be held Monday, November 28, and December 5 from 4-7pm for the Babysitter's Training Course and Monday, December 12 from 4-8 pm for the optional Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $80 for Babysitter’s Training only; $115 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required. Pre-registration is required and is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.
Co-ed indoor soccer clinic or co-ed indoor soccer run --
Instruction will stress basic skills and fundamentals of the game. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings January 14-February 18, 2023 (omit February 11) at Webster School Gym.
Coed Indoor Soccer Clinic
Grades 2-3 meet from 8-9 am, Grades 4-5 meet from 9:15-10:15 am. Fee is $25.00/city resident and $37.50/non-city resident. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz.
Coed Soccer Run
Show up for some indoor 4v4, 3v3, or 2v2 play. Improve, have fun, and keep your skills sharp. Boys and girls in Grades 6-12 may enroll; Grades 6-8 meet from 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m., Grades 9-12 meet from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Fee is $25 per city resident and $37.50 per non-city resident. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com and at the Park and Rec Office.
Yoga classes- Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior & Community Center from January through March.
Yoga Tuesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. Yoga Tuesday nights from 6-7 p.m. Gentle Yoga Friday mornings from 9-10 a.m.
Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications, and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Cost is $40 per city resident, $60 per non-city resident. Pre-registration is required. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Senior fitness -- Light weightlifting, cardio movements, and calisthenics provided to keep you healthy. Meets Mondays & Wednesdays, January 9-March 1, 2023, from 9-10 a.m. Cost is $30 per city resident or senior center member and $45 per non-city residents. Pre-registration is required. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Valentines canvas creation-- Wendy McDonnell, Set Apart Art, will be our instructor as she takes you step-by-step through the process of completing a 8” x 8” gnome valentine! Pre-registration required. Class will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 1 pm. Cost is $15 per person. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
We're on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
For more information and to register for these and other programs, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office, 514 S. First Street.
