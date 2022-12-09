Winter break family bingo- Each participant will receive one Bingo packet. We’ll play ten Bingo rounds. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. Wednesday, December 28 at 1pm at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $5/participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Wednesday, Dec. 27. Registration is limited and being accepted on a first come, first serve basis online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.
Youth archery— The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8-18. The Archery Club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience as meaningful as possible. All needed equipment will be provided by the Archery Club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. 8-11 year olds meet Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. 12-18 year olds meet Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14, 2023 from 7-8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $36/city resident or $54/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Valentines canvas creation — Wendy McDonnell, Set Apart Art, will be the instructor as she takes you step-by-step through the process of completing a 8” x 8” gnome valentine. Pre-registration required. Class will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
WHS intramural basketball — The Park & Rec is working with the Watertown High School to offer intramural basketball to Watertown High school students. Cost is $20/player. All registration materials are due on Dec. 13. There will be a mandatory team captain meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 at 3:45 p.m. at the Watertown High School Lecture Hall. League play will begin in January. Pre-registration is required.
City holiday tree ornament—Help us celebrate this season! Spread holiday cheer by purchasing a shiny, new ornament to put on the City holiday tree! Write a message of hope or a holiday greeting on the ornament, then head down to Sharp Corner Park to hang your ornament on the tree. Cost is $10/ornament. For more information, or to reserve your ornament, please go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
For more information and to register for these and other programs, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office, 514 S. First Street. A reminder to please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
