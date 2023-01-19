Park reservations: The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department will be holding its annual Park Reservation Day as a pre-registration event. While City of Watertown residents will receive priority, all citizens who would like to reserve a park shelter in the 2023 season should submit a request online via RecDesk www.watertownwi.recdesk.com or fill out a park rental application form, which can be obtained at the Parks & Recreation office at 514 S. First St.

Deadline: Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m. is the deadline to submit requests via RecDesk or return application forms to the Parks and Recreation office (via email to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com or the front door drop box) in order to receive first consideration. All other park reservation requests will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday, Feb. 13, at 8 a.m.

Load comments