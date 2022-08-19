Adult fall football — Adult Fall Softball games will be played at the Riverside Park Baseball Diamonds. The Tuesday night league is less competitive, while the Wednesday night league is more competitive. League play format with two games per team each night. Important dates: Aug. 30- Team fees and rosters are due; Sept. 6 and 7- League play begins; Sept. 28- Last day to add players to rosters. Fee is $260/team, which includes a $25 deposit to hold your team’s spot. There is a $5/non-city resident fee for any player residing outside Watertown city limits. Pre-registration is required and is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.

Pound fitness class — This class fuses drumming, cardio and upbeat music for a whole new approach to fitness. Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Mondays, Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 10, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required.

