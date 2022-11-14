> There will be 10 Bingo rounds. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. The event is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $5/participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Nov. 23 at noon. Registration is limited and being accepted on a first come, first serve basis online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.
Gingerbread Day — Celebrate National Gingerbread Day with the group Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior & Community Center. Build a gingerbread house, bedazzle gingerbread cookies, or create a gingerbread ornament. No registration is necessary and the program is free.
Red Mitten Day — Celebrate National Red Mitten Day on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. Learn from seasoned and dedicated Caring Crafters group on the basics of creating with yarn; open to all ages. Those with advanced skills, the city will also have crafters on hand to assist with constructing red-themed creations (baby hats) Cost is $5/person. Open to anyone ages 8 or older. Must preregister by Nov. 18 for this program either online or in the park and rec office.
Stuffing and Cranberry Day — Showcase recipes for stuffing (dressing) and/or cranberry-themed foods (relish, sauce, baked goods, etc.) on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Entries due by 9:45 a.m. The community is invited to participate in taste testing the entries and vote on our favorites with prizes to those with the most votes. This event is for all ages. Bring tried-and-true famous dishes. Open to all ages. Must preregister if you are a participant or taste tester. Cost is $5 per person.
Pound fitness class — Fuse drumming, cardio, upbeat music, and there is a whole new approach to fitness. Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Mondays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 ,12, 19, 2022, Jan. 2, 9, 23, 30, 2023. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required.
Zumba class — Come and join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Mondays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 ,12, 19, 2022, Jan. 2, 9, 23, 30, 2023. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required.
WHS intramural basketball — The Park & Rec is working with the Watertown High School to offer intramural basketball to Watertown High school students. Cost is $20/player. All registration materials are due on Dec. 13. There will be a mandatory team captain meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 at 3:45 p.m. at the Watertown High School Lecture Hall. League play will begin in January. Pre-registration is required.
Babysitters training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid — In the extended course option, attendees can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for kids ages 11-15. Class will be held Monday, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5 from 4-7 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course and Monday, Dec. 12 from 4-8 p.m. for the optional Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $80 for babysitter’s training only; $115 for babysitter’s training and child and infant first Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required.
City holiday tree lighting ceremony — Join in on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Sharp Corner Park for the lighting of the City holiday tree. The event will feature the tree lighting, words from Mayor Emily McFarland, refreshments, holiday music, and an appearance by Santa! Hope to see you there.
City holiday tree ornament — Spread holiday cheer by purchasing a shiny, new ornament to put on the city holiday tree. Write a message of hope or a holiday greeting on the ornament, then head down to Sharp Corner Park for our City holiday tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to hang your ornament on the tree. Cost is $10/ornament.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
