Fall Family Bingo —

> There will be 10 Bingo rounds. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. The event is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $5/participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Nov. 23 at noon. Registration is limited and being accepted on a first come, first serve basis online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.

