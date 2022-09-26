Senior fitness — Classes meet Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Sept. 26 and running through Nov. 16 from 9 to 10 a.m. Cost is $30 for city residents and senior center members, and $45 for non-city residents.
Fall canvas creation — Wendy McDonnell, Set Apart Art, will be the instructor as she takes participants step-by-step through the process of completing a scarecrow 10” x 10” acrylic painting. Pre-registration required. Class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Cost is $28 per person. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Adult fall/winter volleyball — Leagues’ approximate starting dates will be the week of Oct. 10. Monday Night Coed “A” League, Tuesday Night Women’s “A” League, and Wednesday Night Men’s League are played at Riverside Middle School Gym. Monday Night Coed “B” League and Tuesday Night Women’s “B” League are played at Webster School Gym. Fee is $120/team, which includes a $25 deposit to hold your team’s spot. There is a $5/non-city resident fee for any player residing outside Watertown city limits. Pre-registration is required and is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Tree planting program — The Watertown Park, Recreation and Forestry Department, along with a donation from the estate of Randy Roeseler, is offering a Tree Planting Program as a cost sharing opportunity for city property owners and the City of Watertown. This partnership will allow city residents to pick from a variety of tree species that will be planted by the Forestry Department along the street right of way. The purpose of the program is to build a diverse, sustainable urban forest and increase the City of Watertown’s forestry canopy. For more information and to register, please go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or contact the Park and Rec Office.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.