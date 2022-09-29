Ballet, tap and dance — This program is offered on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of Oct. 17. A variety of levels are offering beginning with three-year-olds. Register online or at the park and recreation office.

Fall canvas creation — Wendy McDonnell, Set Apart Art, will be the instructor as she takes participants step-by-step through the process of completing a scarecrow 10” x 10” acrylic painting. Pre-registration required. Class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Cost is $28 per person. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.

Load comments