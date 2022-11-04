Gingerbread Day — Celebrate National Gingerbread Day with the group Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior & Community Center. Build a gingerbread house, bedazzle gingerbread cookies, or create a gingerbread ornament. No registration is necessary and the program is free.

Red Mitten Day — Celebrate National Red Mitten Day on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. Learn from seasoned and dedicated Caring Crafters group on the basics of creating with yarn; open to all ages. Those with advanced skills, the city will also have crafters on hand to assist with constructing red-themed creations (baby hats) Cost is $5/person. Open to anyone ages 8 or older. Must preregister by Nov. 18 for this program either online or in the park and rec office.

Load comments