Gentle yoga — This takes place Fridays, Aug. 5 through Sept. 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. Gentle Yoga is a slower paced, relaxing class with more gentle stretching. Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring your body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Pre-registration is required. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Yoga — This takes place Tuesdays, Aug. 3 to Sept. 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring your body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Pre-registration is required. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Youth flag football —Instructional play — This program is intended to introduce children to the exciting sport of flag football and to develop skills that include throwing, catching, and other football fundamentals. Youth Flag Football will be held at Washington Park on Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Oct. 13. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Registration fee is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Deadline is Aug 24.
Bead pets — Use beads to make a ladybug keychain pet. Participants can hook it onto their backpacks, put keys on it, or hang it wherever they would like. For ages 9 and older. Takes place Aug. 2 from 1–2 p.m. at the Watertown senior and community center. Fee is $5. Registration deadline is noon on July 29.
Discount tickets available — The department offers tickets to area attractions at a substantial savings off the regular prices. Attractions include the Milwaukee Zoo, Noah’s Ark, Mount Olympus water and theme parks, Wisconsin Duck Tour, Jet Boat Adventures, Upper Dells Boat Tour, and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf. These tickets may be purchased at the Park and Rec Office.
WAC season passes — Watertown Aquatic Center Season Passes are on sale for half price. Individual season passes may be conveniently purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual season passes and family season passes may be purchased at the Park and Recreation Department Office. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Summer youth kickball — Supervision will be provided to help organize teams and to help settle the “out/safe” discussions. Each week has a new and fun twist. Kids will have a blast as their summer wraps up. Open to kids ages 7 to 12 years. Tuesdays, Aug. 2 through 27, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Brandt Quirk Baseball Diamond 0. Fee is $18/city resident or $27.00/non-city resident. Registration deadline is Aug. 1.
Tree climbing — Treetop Explorer, LLC provides recreational tree climbing experiences. Easy to follow instruction will get participants climbing immediately and at their own pace. All safety gear and instruction provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Fee is $42/city resident or $63/non-city resident and is open to participants ages 7 through adult. There are two sessions available for limited registration on Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12 to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Fall youth soccer — Recreational soccer league that will use micro-soccer format which includes small-sided teams. Activities include practices and Saturday morning game play. Shin guards are required, and soccer cleats are encouraged. Open to kids in 5 year old Kindergarten through 8th grade (as of Sept. 1). Saturdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 15 at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex. Fee schedule is available on RecDesk or at the Park and Rec Office. A $10 late fee will be added to registrations received after Aug. 15.
Fall 4K Kickers Soccer — This instructional soccer program will not have permanent teams or coaches. This is for grade school children eligible for 4 year old Kindergarten (age 4 by Sept. 1). Fundamentals are taught through drills and fun activities. Saturdays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15 at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex. Fee is $30/city resident or $45/non-city resident. A $10 late fee will be added to registrations received after Aug. 15.
Tree planting program — The Watertown Park, Recreation and Forestry Department, along with a donation from the estate of Randy Roeseler, is offering a Tree Planting Program as a cost sharing opportunity for city property owners and the City of Watertown. This partnership will allow city residents to pick from a variety of tree species that will be planted by the Forestry Department along the street right of way. The purpose of the program is to build a diverse, sustainable urban forest and increase the City of Watertown’s forestry canopy. For more information and to register, please go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or contact the Park and Rec Office.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
