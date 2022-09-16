Fall canvas creation — Wendy McDonnell, Set Apart Art, will be the instructor as she takes participants step-by-step through the process of completing a scarecrow 10” x 10” acrylic painting. Pre-registration required. Class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Cost is $28 per person. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.

Fall swim lessons — Lessons will be held at the Watertown Indoor Pool Monday evenings Sept. 9-Nov. 7 or Wednesday evenings Sept. 21-Nov. 9. Registration is underway. Registration priority is as follows: 1. Online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2. Mail in, drop off of the registration form – must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons (fee must accompany each registration); or 3. In person at the Park & Rec office.

