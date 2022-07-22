Bead pets — Use beads to make a fun ladybug keychain pet. Participants can hook it onto their backpacks, put keys on it, or hang it wherever they would like. For ages 9 and older. Takes place Aug. 2 from 1–2 p.m. at the Watertown senior and community center. Fee is $5. Registration deadline is noon on July 29.

Discount tickets available — The department offers tickets to area attractions at a substantial savings off the regular prices. Attractions include the Milwaukee Zoo, Noah’s Ark, Mount Olympus water and theme parks, Wisconsin Duck Tour, Jet Boat Adventures, Upper Dells Boat Tour, and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf. These tickets may be purchased at the Park and Rec Office.

