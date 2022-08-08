Gentle yoga — This takes place Fridays through Sept. 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. Gentle Yoga is a slower paced, relaxing class with more gentle stretching. Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring your body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Pre-registration is required. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.

Yoga — This takes place Tuesdays through Sept. 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring your body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Pre-registration is required. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.

