Rock painting — Use paint pens to design fun painted rocks Learn how to create animals, patterns, or the sky’s the limit. Paint rocks to keep yourself, share with friends or hide in the community. Open to ages 10 and older. Takes place Tuesday from 2:15 – 3:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $15. Registration deadline is today.
Slime galore — It comes in lots of colors. Sometimes it seems like a liquid, and other times it acts like a solid. What is it? Slime. Join the group for a fun morning of making and experimenting with slime. Open to kids ages 9 and older. Takes place Friday, July 22 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $10. Registration deadline is July 20.
Daisy bracelets — Use colorful beads to create trendy daisy chain bracelets. Keep these stylish bracelets for yourself or share them with friends. Open to ages 9 and older. Takes place Tuesday, July 26 from 1 to 2:15 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $15. Registration deadline is noon on July 22.
Grade school volleyball — Players will learn and practice the basic principles of volleyball, such as bumping, setting and spiking. They will also play scrimmage matches. Kids will be separated based on the grade they will be entering in fall of 2022. Open to kids entering 5th through 8th grade. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, July 25 through Aug. 3, 5 to 6 p.m. at the Riverside Park Volleyball Courts. Fee is $25/city resident or $37.50/non-city resident. Registration deadline is July 22.
Summer youth kickball — Supervision will be provided to help organize teams and to help settle the “out/safe” discussions. Each week has a new and fun twist. Kids will have a blast as their summer wraps up. Open to kids ages 7 to 12 years. Tuesdays, Aug. 2 through 27, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Brandt Quirk Baseball Diamond 0. Fee is $18/city resident or $27.00/non-city resident. Registration deadline is Aug. 1.
Babysitter’s training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid — This class is for kids ages 11 to 15. Class will be held July 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course and Tuesday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the optional Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $80 for Babysitter’s Training only; $115 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required by noon on July 20.
Tree climbing – Treetop Explorer LLC provides recreational tree-climbing experiences. Easy to follow instruction will get participants climbing immediately and at their own pace. All safety gear and instruction is provided by Treetop Explorer LLC staff. Fee is $42/city resident or $63/non-city resident and is open to participants ages 7 through adult. There are sessions available for limited registration: Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or noon to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Cardio kickboxing — Classes are for participants ages 18 and older. All classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Wednesdays, July 13 – Aug. 17 from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents. Pre-registration is required. No drop-in visits.
Fall youth soccer — Recreational soccer league that will use micro-soccer format which includes small-sided teams. Activities include practices and Saturday morning game play. Shin guards are required, and soccer cleats are encouraged. Open to kids in 5 year old Kindergarten through 8th grade (as of Sept. 1). Saturdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 15 at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex. Fee schedule is available on RecDesk or at the Park and Rec Office. A $10 late fee will be added to registrations received after Aug. 15.
Fall 4K Kickers Soccer — This instructional soccer program will not have permanent teams or coaches. This is for grade school children eligible for 4 year old Kindergarten (age 4 by Sept. 1). Fundamentals are taught through drills and fun activities. Saturdays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15 at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex. Fee is $30/city resident or $45/non-city resident. A $10 late fee will be added to registrations received after Aug. 15.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
