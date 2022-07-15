Slime galore — It comes in lots of colors. Sometimes it seems like a liquid, and other times it acts like a solid. What is it? Slime. Join the group for a fun morning of making and experimenting with slime. Open to kids ages 9 and older. Takes place Friday, July 22 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $10. Registration deadline is July 20.
Daisy bracelets — Use colorful beads to create trendy daisy chain bracelets. Keep these stylish bracelets for yourself or share them with friends. Open to ages 9 and older. Takes place Tuesday, July 26 from 1 to 2:15 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $15. Registration deadline is noon on July 22.
Gaga ball and gym games – Gaga is a fast-paced, high-energy sport played in an octagonal pit. The more players the better. Dubbed a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball, Gaga combines the skills of dodging, striking, running and jumping, while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees. Players need to keep moving to avoid getting hit by the ball. For kids ages 7 to 12 years old. Takes place on Thursday, July 28 from 2 to 3:15 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $5. Registration deadline is July 25 at noon.
WAC season passes — Watertown Aquatic Center Season Passes will be on sale for half price beginning on July 18. Individual Season Passes may be conveniently purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual Season Passes and Family Season Passes may be purchased at the Park and Recreation Department Office. Season Passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Grade school volleyball — Players will learn and practice the basic principles of volleyball, such as bumping, setting and spiking. They will also play scrimmage matches. Kids will be separated based on the grade they will be entering in fall of 2022. Open to kids entering 5th through 8th grade. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, July 25 through Aug. 3, 5 to 6 p.m. at the Riverside Park Volleyball Courts. Fee is $25/city resident or $37.50/non-city resident. Registration deadline is July 22.
Summer youth kickball — Supervision will be provided to help organize teams and to help settle the “out/safe” discussions. Each week has a new and fun twist. Kids will have a blast as their summer wraps up. Open to kids ages 7 to 12 years. Tuesdays, Aug. 2 through 27, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Brandt Quirk Baseball Diamond 0. Fee is $18/city resident or $27.00/non-city resident. Registration deadline is Aug. 1.
Tree climbing — Treetop Explorer, LLC provides recreational tree climbing experiences. Easy to follow instruction will get participants climbing immediately and at their own pace. All safety gear and instruction provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Fee is $42/city resident or $63/non-city resident and is open to participants ages 7 through adult. There are two sessions available for limited registration on Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12 to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Discount tickets available — The department offers tickets to area attractions at a substantial savings off the regular prices. Attractions include the Milwaukee Zoo, Noah’s Ark, Mount Olympus water and theme parks, Wisconsin Duck Tour, Jet Boat Adventures, Upper Dells Boat Tour, and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf. These tickets may be purchased at the Park and Rec Office.
Fall youth soccer — Recreational soccer league that will use micro-soccer format which includes small-sided teams. Activities include practices and Saturday morning game play. Shin guards are required, and soccer cleats are encouraged. Open to kids in 5 year old Kindergarten through 8th grade (as of Sept. 1). Saturdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 15 at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex. Fee schedule is available on RecDesk or at the Park and Rec Office. A $10 late fee will be added to registrations received after Aug. 15.
Fall 4K Kickers Soccer — This instructional soccer program will not have permanent teams or coaches. This is for grade school children eligible for 4 year old Kindergarten (age 4 by Sept. 1). Fundamentals are taught through drills and fun activities. Saturdays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15 at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex. Fee is $30/city resident or $45/non-city resident. A $10 late fee will be added to registrations received after Aug. 15.
Tree planting program — The Watertown Park, Recreation and Forestry Department, along with a donation from the estate of Randy Roeseler, is offering a Tree Planting Program as a cost sharing opportunity for city property owners and the City of Watertown. This partnership will allow city residents to pick from a variety of tree species that will be planted by the Forestry Department along the street right of way. The purpose of the program is to build a diverse, sustainable urban forest and increase the City of Watertown’s forestry canopy. For more information and to register, please go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or contact the Park and Rec Office.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
