Ballet, tap and dance —The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of Dec. 5. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds.

Cardio kickboxing — Participants will be taught proper form by certified instructor Melody Moe. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older and will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, and Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2023 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents. Pre-register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.

Load comments