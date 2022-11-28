Ballet, tap and dance —The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of Dec. 5. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds.
Cardio kickboxing — Participants will be taught proper form by certified instructor Melody Moe. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older and will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, and Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2023 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents. Pre-register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office.
Pound fitness class — Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Mondays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 ,12, 19, 2022, Jan. 2, 9, 23, 30, 2023. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required.
Zumba class — Come and join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Mondays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 ,12, 19, 2022, Jan. 2, 9, 23, 30, 2023. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required.
WHS intramural basketball — The Park & Rec is working with the Watertown High School to offer intramural basketball to Watertown High school students. Cost is $20/player. All registration materials are due on Dec. 13. There will be a mandatory team captain meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 at 3:45 p.m. at the Watertown High School Lecture Hall. League play will begin in January. Pre-registration is required.
Babysitters training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid — In the extended course option, attendees can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for kids ages 11-15. Class will be held Monday, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5 from 4-7 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course and Monday, Dec. 12 from 4-8 p.m. for the optional Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $80 for babysitter’s training only; $115 for babysitter’s training and child and infant first Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required.
City holiday tree ornament — Spread holiday cheer by purchasing a shiny, new ornament to put on the city holiday tree. Write a message of hope or a holiday greeting on the ornament, then head down to Sharp Corner Park for our City holiday tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to hang your ornament on the tree. Cost is $10/ornament.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
