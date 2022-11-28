Parade of Lights brings people to downtown Watertown By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Nov 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now To the delight of children and adults alike, Santa Claus made frequent stops during the parade to wish parade goers a happy holiday season. Ed Zagorski Buy Now The Watertown Fire Department aerial truck was decked in reindeer and colorful lights for Watertown’s Parade of Lights Saturday night. Ed Zagorski Buy Now An old fashioned bicycle is maneuvered through the parade route Saturday. Ed Zagorski Buy Now Cora Butteris, 5, left, and her brother, Orin, 1, watch the parade. The two children are from Appleton. Ed Zagorski Buy Now A UPS truck is decorated to resemble the magical Polar Express train in the 2004 film of the same name. Ed Zagorski Buy Now As he makes his way through the parade, Tony Rocker, a favorite Elvis impersonator, sings some holiday cheer as only the King could. Ed Zagorski Buy Now Musicians in Eske's Solar Powered Band brought laughs and smile to parade goers Saturday night. Ed Zagorski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Throngs of people—both young and old—lined Main Street in downtown Watertown Saturday to see nearly 60 entries in the annual Parade of Lights.Some people came from all over Dodge and Jefferson counties to enjoy the parade.This family fun event was certainly a big draw.And the weather was near perfect for it. With temperatures hovering close to 50 degrees, the parade route was packed.Many of the floats and vehicles in the parade were decked in holiday lights of greens, reds and whites signaling the Christmas holiday.Santa was a big hit with the children as was the candy tossed from the parade entries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Four fatal crashes over holiday weekend in Watertown area Flight For Life responds to serious injury crash in Watertown 21-year-old killed after evading deputy, striking tree near Waupun, Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports Jefferson police investigating Sunday drive-by shooting New nonprofit could take lead on Watertown’s Riverfest Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-24
