In February, the National Weather Service at Sullivan was warning of a potential drought this year in Jefferson and Dodge counties, but with all the rain the area has been receiving of late, NWS representatives are saying crops should be fine in terms of moisture for the next several weeks at least.
In an interview in early 2022, NWS Meteorologist Aiden Kuroski uttered the dreaded word “drought.”
“We’re technically in a drought now,” Kuroski said in February. “Looking forward, we’re definitely concerned for this year. The potential for drought weighs heavily on our minds as meteorologists. With the already low snow pack, it doesn’t look promising.”
But following Tuesday evening’s heavy downpours across Jefferson County and parts of Dodge County, NWS Meteorologist Rebecca Hansen said she and her colleagues, “expect no drought.”
“We now have saturated conditions,” Hansen said, adding however, “Any dry conditions could trigger drought, but I don’t expect that in the next few weeks.”
Hansen said that the hard rain of Tuesday dropped 1.92 inches of rain at Sullivan, 1.02 inches at Watertown and 2.05 inches at Johnson Creek. A report for Fort Atkinson was unavailable at Adams Publishing Group press time.
“Jefferson County isn’t in any drought condition at the moment, but the southeastern part of the county was abnormally dry for part of this summer,” she said. “But the rain of recent days has helped.”
