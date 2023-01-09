The State Fire Marshal and fire investigators have ruled the cause of a Dec. 9 fire that killed three people “undetermined.”
The fire claimed the lives of Nevayah Weber, 10; Kraig G. Arenz III, 15; and Jaelyn Arenz, 18.
Investigators found no indication of an intentionally set fire, said Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski in an email on Thursday.
An “undetermined” ruling means investigators can’t rule out all possible causes of a blaze based on the available evidence, according to multiple fire investigation training materials available online.
Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Dodge and Jefferson county sheriffs’ departments assisted with the investigation.
Investigations into fatal fires can sometimes take months to complete. For example, the cause of a fire that killed 31-year old Tramesha Smith in the Watertown East Apartments in April remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshals, Kaminski said.
The December fire occurred about 12:30 a.m. at 100 Western Avenue. Emergency responders arrived about 12:36 a.m. to find the house engulfed with victims still inside. Firefighters attempted a rescue, but were beaten back by the heat and flames.
Authorities have not yet formally released the names of the deceased in the Watertown fire but through multiple publicly available sources and their individual obituaries, The Daily Times is identifying the victims.
There will be a memorial fundraiser for the three victims from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at The Towne Cinema, 308 E. Main St., Watertown.
The featured film is “Fast and Furious 9: The Final Saga.” Admission is $5.
There will also be a raffle for prizes and special gift baskets. The tickets cost $1 each or six for $5.
All proceeds from this event will be donated to the family.
Mystic Car Club is hosting the event.
