JEFFERSON — No one has ever died of an overdose at the Jefferson County Human Services Department offices.
Officials want to keep it that way and took a step in that direction Monday.
Human Services is currently providing treatment to 211 people diagnosed with an opioid use disorder, said Holly Pagel, manager of the human services department’s behavioral health division. The large number raises concerns about the possibility of an overdose death.
Overdoses in the county rose last year, said Jefferson County Human Services Department Director Brent Ruehlow. Jefferson County had 16 confirmed drug-related deaths in 2021. There were 18 confirmed drug-related deaths the first six months of 2022. Deaths in the second half of 2022 have yet to be officially counted.
Officials oversaw the installation on Monday of 10 Overdose Aid Kits, known as O.A.K. boxes, installed in bathrooms, hallways and lobbies.
Installation and stocking of the boxes is being covered by state-sponsored opioid response grants, said behavioral health division services manager Holly Pagel. The county is in its third year of receiving the opioid grant, which provides differing funds from year to year.
Jessica Geschke of Milwaukee-based Serve You RX invented the boxes. She traveled to Jefferson to oversee box installation. Geschke got the idea for the rescue boxes about four years ago after a friend OD’d, she said.
To date, 261 O.A.K. boxes have been installed nationwide since January 2022. The project has received endorsement from former President Bill Clinton.
The O.A.K. boxes contain Narcan nasal spray, Fentanyl test strips, breathing masks, information and contact phone numbers for advice and emergencies. The boxes are not locked and people are welcome to take the contents of them anonymously if they feel they may need to use them elsewhere. Boxes will be checked and restocked regularly, Geschke said.
“We are hoping to get things started here and eventually grow it out to other locations and businesses,” Ruehlow said. “We are honored to partner with Serve You Rx to install O.A.K. boxes around our campus. At Human Services we serve a population of individuals struggling with addiction, in general, and in particular opioid misuse. The O.A.K. boxes will allow consumers to access materials ranging from resources and helpful tools, all the way to doses of Narcan, which we know is saving lives.”
