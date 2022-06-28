JUNEAU — As part of a nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the annual Operation Dry Water campaign.
The mission of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related incidents and fatalities on the water.
Operation Dry Water weekend, July 2-4, is the national weekend of amplified recreational boater outreach, education, and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence. Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating incidents. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking boaters to enjoy this boating season and help keep everyone safe by not drinking alcohol while on the water, or operating a boat after one has consumed alcohol. Use of both legal and illegal drugs also impairs judgment and reaction time and creates dangerous circumstances while boating.
“Recreational boating and paddle sports activities are enjoyed by individuals and families across the country. To ensure that everyone is safe out on the water, we have partnered with Operation Dry Water to assist in educating operators and passengers on the dangers associated with boating while impaired,” said Recreation Deputy Luke Luther. “We also will be reminding them of other safe boating practices, such as wearing a life jacket, and enrolling in a boater education course. My team at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to have a great summer on the water, and to do that boaters must remain sober and alert while underway.”
As part of the Operation Dry Water weekend, recreational boating safety volunteers, in collaboration with law enforcement in every U.S. state and territory, will be out at marinas and on the water educating boaters about safe boating practices. Law enforcement will also be out on the water working to detect and remove dangerous and impaired operators. In 2021, law enforcement officers across the nation removed 638 impaired operators from our nation’s waterways during the Operation Dry Water weekend.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water. The risk of serious injury is the same for operators and passengers when drinking. Additionally, alcohol use by passengers presents a danger regardless of whether the operator is consuming alcohol or not.
Operation Dry Water is coordinated nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard.
