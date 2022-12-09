The Bentzin Family Town Square will officially open on May 20, city officials said.
The Watertown Redevelopment Authority, the committee overseeing the development and construction of the square, and City of Watertown learned that several feet of custom guard railing to edge the Town Square along the Rock River, Main Street bridge and overlook are currently onsite and being installed.
“We’re getting close,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. “The back ordered railings, which held up the ribbon cutting/opening (this past fall) are now onsite and will be installed within the next week or so.”
However, the latest casualty of supply chain challenges have been the electrical components, McFarland said.
“Current ship date on the critical elements is December 21,” she said, “I’m hoping these parts arrive earlier like other back ordered parts that just showed up without notice and ahead of schedule.”
The goal is to connect the meter and energize the Town Square by mid-January.
“Another critical element in creating a successful Town Square is the hiring of a programming events coordinator,” McFarland said.
The position, which was approved Nov. 29 by the Watertown Common Council, is posted on the city’s website.
“We are seeking a dynamic person to develop programming and entertainment that aligns with the economic development goals of the city and the RDA,” McFarland said.
City officials plan to fill the position by mid-January.
The picnic tables remain in storage until spring. The testing of the interactive water feature and irrigation, the installation of the floating dock and the addition of plants will also take place during the warmer months.
