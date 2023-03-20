IXONIA — One person is dead and two are severely injured after a high-speed chase that originated in Watertown Monday and ended with the vehicle being pursued crashing near Ixonia, authorities said.

“A deputy observed a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, enter the City of Watertown,” wrote Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath in a media release. “The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating vehicle emergency lights and using an audio signal. The vehicle increased its speed and left the City of Watertown, traveling eastbound on State Highway 16 into the Town of Ixonia.”

