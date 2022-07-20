Oconomowoc man alleged to have taken $94,000 in property from Ashippun business

JUNEAU — An Oconomowoc man accused of burglarizing a business in the Town of Ashippun made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Monday.
James Schmeling, 20, is facing several felonies including burglary, theft of movable property and criminal damage to property.
The criminal complaint did not say what Ashippun business was burglarized or who the owner of the business is.
Video surveillance allegedly captured Schmeling, according to the complaint, along with three other accomplices, enter the business, which scraps junk vehicles, and took an estimated $94,000 of property.
Schmeling allegedly took or damaged: a Bobcat skid steer, $6,500-$12,000; blue four wheeler, $4,500; Milwaukee-brand tools, $2,000-$3,000; damaged garage door, $2,500; key programmer, $2,500; various brands of tools, $5,000-$10,000; two big bottles of change and miscellaneous cash bills, unknown amount; two dirt bikes, $3,500; 140 catalytic converters, $150-$1,200 each and 300-400 pounds of copper, price unknown.
The deputy assigned to the case allegedly identified Schmeling from previous contacts with him.
According to the complaint, Schmeling admitted he was there taking items, but that they all belonged to him. Several days after the incident that happened on July 1, Schmeling reportedly returned to the business and took scrap metal totaling an estimated amount of $3,200.
If convicted, Schmeling faces up to 23 1/2 years in prison.
A signature bond was set at $1,000 Monday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.