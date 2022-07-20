Oconomowoc man alleged to have taken $94,000 in property from Ashippun business

James Schmeling

JUNEAU — An Oconomowoc man accused of burglarizing a business in the Town of Ashippun made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Monday.

James Schmeling, 20, is facing several felonies including burglary, theft of movable property and criminal damage to property.

